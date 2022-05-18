Northmarq Provides $16M Agency Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Northmarq has provided a $16 million Fannie Mae permanent loan for The Harrison, a 103-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The newly built property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with private balconies, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.