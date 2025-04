HERSHEY, PA. — Northmarq has provided a $19.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Rosedale Apartments, a 160-unit apartment complex in Hershey, located just outside of Harrisburg. Built on 30 acres in 1972, Rosedale offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis court and common green spaces. John Banas and Kris Wood of Northmarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Boyd Wilson.