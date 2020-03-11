REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $19.3M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Wilderness Hills Flats features 168 units.

LINCOLN, NEB. — NorthMarq has provided a $19.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Wilderness Hills Flats in Lincoln. The 168-unit apartment community is located at 3055 Crescent Drive within the Wilderness Hills commercial development. Amenities include a bike repair station, dog park, outdoor grill area and package service. Bob Chalupa of NorthMarq arranged the 15-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

