NorthMarq Provides $2.7M Agency Acquisition Loan for North Austin Apartment Complex
AUSTIN, TEXAS — NorthMarq has provided a $2.7 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Village Flats, a 48-unit apartment complex located at 8930 Galewood Drive in North Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1980 and offers one-bedroom units. Chase Johnson of NorthMarq originated the financing through Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan program on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.