NorthMarq Provides $2.7M Agency Acquisition Loan for North Austin Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — NorthMarq has provided a $2.7 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Village Flats, a 48-unit apartment complex located at 8930 Galewood Drive in North Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1980 and offers one-bedroom units. Chase Johnson of NorthMarq originated the financing through Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan program on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.