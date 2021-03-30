REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $2.7M Agency Acquisition Loan for North Austin Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — NorthMarq has provided a $2.7 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Village Flats, a 48-unit apartment complex located at 8930 Galewood Drive in North Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1980 and offers one-bedroom units. Chase Johnson of NorthMarq originated the financing through Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan program on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  