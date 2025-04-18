Northmarq Provides $20.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, PA. — Northmarq has provided a $20.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Pioneer Woods, a 160-unit apartment complex in Lancaster, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. Built on 30 acres in 1974, Pioneer Woods offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include two playgrounds, a grilling and picnic area, pet stations and common green spaces. John Banas and Kris Wood of Northmarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Boyd Wilson.