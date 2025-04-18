Friday, April 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pioneer-Woods-Lancaster-Pennsylvania
Pioneer Woods in Lancaster Pennsylvania, totals 160 units. The property was built in 1974.
LoansMultifamilyNortheastNorthmarqPennsylvania

Northmarq Provides $20.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

LANCASTER, PA. — Northmarq has provided a $20.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Pioneer Woods, a 160-unit apartment complex in Lancaster, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. Built on 30 acres in 1974, Pioneer Woods offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include two playgrounds, a grilling and picnic area, pet stations and common green spaces. John Banas and Kris Wood of Northmarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Boyd Wilson.

You may also like

Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 200-Unit Apartment...

Greystone Provides $120M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Apartment...

Avenue Opens 161-Unit Active Adult Community in Suburban...

Kiser Group Brokers $5.2M Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily...

CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Industrial, Office Complex...

EagleBridge Capital Arranges $10.8M Loan for Refinancing of...

Walters Completes Lease-Up of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

TileBar Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

Pelican Builders Breaks Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Project...