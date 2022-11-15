Northmarq Provides $21.1M Freddie Mac Loan for CoHo Apartments in Atlanta’s Buckhead District
ATLANTA — Northmarq has provided a $21.1 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of CoHo Apartments, a 128-unit multifamily community located at 177 N. Colonial Homes Circle NW in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The property, which was built in 1948 and renovated in 2015, features a yoga studio, resort-style pool, outdoor grilling area, patio space, fitness center, fenced yards, gazebo, pet play/wash area, flexible lease options, onsite maintenance and a clubhouse. Faron Thompson of Northmarq’s Atlanta office originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.