Northmarq Provides $21.1M Freddie Mac Loan for CoHo Apartments in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Located in Atlanta's Buckhead district near the Atlanta Botanical Garden, CoHo Apartments was built in 1948 and renovated in 2015.

ATLANTA — Northmarq has provided a $21.1 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of CoHo Apartments, a 128-unit multifamily community located at 177 N. Colonial Homes Circle NW in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The property, which was built in 1948 and renovated in 2015, features a yoga studio, resort-style pool, outdoor grilling area, patio space, fitness center, fenced yards, gazebo, pet play/wash area, flexible lease options, onsite maintenance and a clubhouse. Faron Thompson of Northmarq’s Atlanta office originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.