MINNEAPOLIS — Northmarq has provided a $21.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow, a 179-unit apartment community in Minneapolis. Built in 2020, the property is situated near Minnehaha Regional Park. Mike Padilla of Northmarq originated the five-year loan, which features three years of interest-only payments and a 35-year amortization schedule.