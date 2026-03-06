Northmarq Provides $22.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Apartment Building

EXCELSIOR, MINN. — Northmarq has provided a $22.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of One West Drive, a boutique apartment building with 49 units in Excelsior. Andy Finn of Northmarq arranged the permanent fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, which included Monarch Development Partners, Red Leaf Partners and Blue Baukol Capital Partners. Completed in late 2024, One West Drive is situated on the site of the former Excelsior City Hall. The property features seven connected two-story buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts as well as two-bedroom rowhomes with private rooftops and garages. Amenities include a spa pool, fitness and yoga studio, private dining room, coworking lounge, outdoor grilling area, resident garden, two-story lobby and dog run.