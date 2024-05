AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has provided a $23.6 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The District at SoCo, a 215-unit apartment complex in Austin. The site at 501 E. Oltorf St. is located near the downtown area. The District at SoCo was built in 2012 and offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Jesse Lemos of Northmarq originated the five-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.