NorthMarq Provides $24.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in San Antonio

The Park on Wurzbach in San Antonio totals 264 units. The property was built in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has provided a $24.6 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Park on Wurzbach, a 264-unit multifamily asset in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool and a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, as well as a clubhouse with a kitchen, billiards table and TVs. Faron Thompson, Ali Meek and Matthew Bronstein of NorthMarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based Venterra Realty.

