NorthMarq Provides $24.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The Park on Wurzbach in San Antonio totals 264 units. The property was built in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has provided a $24.6 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Park on Wurzbach, a 264-unit multifamily asset in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool and a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, as well as a clubhouse with a kitchen, billiards table and TVs. Faron Thompson, Ali Meek and Matthew Bronstein of NorthMarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based Venterra Realty.