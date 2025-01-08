Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Waterstone-at-Cinco-Ranch
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch in Katy totals 206 units, according to Apartments.com. The property was built in 2013.
Northmarq Provides $25.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Northmarq has provided a $25.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Waterstone at Cinco Ranch, an apartment complex located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2013 and totals 206 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, game room and a car care center. Greg Duvall led the Northmarq team that originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

