REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $26.1M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

College Park at Midtown is located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — NorthMarq has provided a $26.1 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for College Park at Midtown, a 300-bed student housing community serving the University of Florida in Gainesville. The property offers one-, two- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Lamar Sarra of NorthMarq originated the financing, which features a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020