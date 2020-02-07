NorthMarq Provides $26.1M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

College Park at Midtown is located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — NorthMarq has provided a $26.1 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for College Park at Midtown, a 300-bed student housing community serving the University of Florida in Gainesville. The property offers one-, two- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Lamar Sarra of NorthMarq originated the financing, which features a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.