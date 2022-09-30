REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Provides $29.9M Loan for Refinancing of Nebraska Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Northmarq

Fontenelle Hills is comprised of 339 units across 36 buildings.

BELLEVUE, NEB. — Northmarq has provided a $29.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Fontenelle Hills in Bellevue, a southern suburb of Omaha. The multifamily property is comprised of 339 units across 36 buildings. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, basketball court, walking trails and laundry facilities. Brett Hood of Northmarq structured the 15-year, fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.

