NorthMarq Provides $36.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

The portfolio spans three properties. Pictured is Alena Court.

LINCOLN, NEB. — NorthMarq has provided a $36.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Lincoln. The properties, totaling 443 units, include Chateau Terrace, Alena Court and Sherman Village. Bob Chalupa of NorthMarq originated the fixed-rate loan, which features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was undisclosed.