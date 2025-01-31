Northmarq Provides $36.5M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Grayson, Georgia

GRAYSON, GA. — Northmarq’s Atlanta Debt + Equity team led by Faron Thompson and Van Glosson has provided $36.5 million in financing for the acquisition of The Dylan at Grayson, a 234-unit multifamily property in Grayson, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Built in 2020, the four-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 687 square feet to 1,454 square feet, according to Apartments.com.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and sundeck, sand volleyball court, yoga studio, pet spa, dog park, coworking spaces, resident café, 24/7 fitness center, game room, fire pits, grill stations, outdoor greenspaces and electric vehicle charging stations.

Northmarq originated the Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Inwood Holdings LLC. The loan features a seven-year term with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule.