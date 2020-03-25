REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $41.2M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Bentley at Maitland offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, playground, clubhouse, a tennis court and grilling stations.

ORLANDO, FLA. — NorthMarq has provided a $41.2 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for The Bentley at Maitland, a 324-unit multifamily community in Orlando. The borrowers, Enzo Multifamily and Moneil Investments, received the loan through Freddie Mac’s Green Advantage program. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The property is situated at 6750 Woodlake Drive, nine miles north of downtown Orlando. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, playground, clubhouse, a tennis court and grilling stations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business