NorthMarq Provides $41.2M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Bentley at Maitland offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, playground, clubhouse, a tennis court and grilling stations.

ORLANDO, FLA. — NorthMarq has provided a $41.2 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for The Bentley at Maitland, a 324-unit multifamily community in Orlando. The borrowers, Enzo Multifamily and Moneil Investments, received the loan through Freddie Mac’s Green Advantage program. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The property is situated at 6750 Woodlake Drive, nine miles north of downtown Orlando. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, playground, clubhouse, a tennis court and grilling stations.