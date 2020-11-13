REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $41.8M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Portfolio in Southern Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Pictured is the 232-unit Reserve at Deer Run Apartments in Newport News, Va.

NEWPORT NEWS AND PRINCE GEORGE, VA. — NorthMarq has provided a $41.8 million refinancing loan for a three-property apartment portfolio in Newport News and Prince George. The 10-year Freddie Mac loan features a fixed interest rate below 3 percent, five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The 724-unit portfolio comprises the 232-unit Reserve at Deer Run Apartments and the 272-unit Newport Commons Apartments in Newport News, as well as the 220-unit Jefferson Pointe Apartments in Prince George. Bob Harrington and Paul Whalen of NorthMarq originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

