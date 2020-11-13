NorthMarq Provides $41.8M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Portfolio in Southern Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS AND PRINCE GEORGE, VA. — NorthMarq has provided a $41.8 million refinancing loan for a three-property apartment portfolio in Newport News and Prince George. The 10-year Freddie Mac loan features a fixed interest rate below 3 percent, five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The 724-unit portfolio comprises the 232-unit Reserve at Deer Run Apartments and the 272-unit Newport Commons Apartments in Newport News, as well as the 220-unit Jefferson Pointe Apartments in Prince George. Bob Harrington and Paul Whalen of NorthMarq originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.