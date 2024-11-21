Northmarq Provides $42M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Northmarq has provided a $42 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of The Sovereign at Overland Park, a 250-unit apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Built in 2013 and located at 13310 Melrose Lane, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include private garages, a resort-style pool, gated pet park and 24-hour fitness center. Greg Duvall of Northmarq originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Sovereign Apartments LLC. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate.