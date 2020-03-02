NorthMarq Provides $42M Refinancing for Apartment Complex in Rogers, Arkansas
ROGERS, ARK. — NorthMarq has provided a $42 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Woodland Park, a 427-unit apartment complex in Rogers, which is located in the northwestern part of the state. The loan features a 10-year term and a 3.72 percent interest rate. The community, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of refinancing, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a playground, clubhouse and a swimming pool. Woodland Park is situated at 4000 S Dixieland Road, five miles south of downtown Rogers. Kyle Tucker of NorthMarq originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Block Real Estate Services.
