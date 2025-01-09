Northmarq Provides $43.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartment Complex

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Northmarq has provided a $43.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch, an apartment complex located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2013 and totals 300 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, game room and a car care center. Greg Duvall led the Northmarq team that originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan. The borrower was not disclosed.