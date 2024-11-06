Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4999-Sidney-Rd-SW-Port-Orchard-WA
Haven Apartments in Port Orchard, Wash., offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
LoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Northmarq Provides $43.6M Agency Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Port Orchard, Washington

by Amy Works

PORT ORCHARD, WASH. — Northmarq has provided a $43.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Haven Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Port Orchard, about 22 miles west of Seattle. The borrower was not disclosed.

Located at 4999 Sidney Road SW, Haven Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops and high-end finishes, luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closet options, balconies or patios, kitchen islands, full-sized washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and primary suites.

Robert Spiro of Northmarq’s Seattle Debt + Equity team originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower. The interest-only financing was arranged through Northmarq’s Fannie Mae DUS program.

You may also like

Ethos Commercial Arranges $24M Loan for Trader Joe’s-Anchored...

Tepuy Properties Buys Glass Recycling Facility in Broomfield,...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 7,914 SF...

Sweet Spot: The Ideal Cap Rate Range for...

Newmark Arranges $140M Recapitalization for Corso Atlanta Seniors...

Berkadia Secures Equity for Recapitalization of Two Multifamily...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building...

PCCP Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Three-Building Industrial...

Global Investment Manager Sells 302-Unit One City Block...