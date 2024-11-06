Northmarq Provides $43.6M Agency Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Port Orchard, Washington

PORT ORCHARD, WASH. — Northmarq has provided a $43.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Haven Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Port Orchard, about 22 miles west of Seattle. The borrower was not disclosed.

Located at 4999 Sidney Road SW, Haven Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops and high-end finishes, luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closet options, balconies or patios, kitchen islands, full-sized washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and primary suites.

Robert Spiro of Northmarq’s Seattle Debt + Equity team originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower. The interest-only financing was arranged through Northmarq’s Fannie Mae DUS program.