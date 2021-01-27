REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Provides $44.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Queens Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has provided a $44.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Briarwood Gardens, a 514-unit multifamily property located in the Jamaica area of Queens. The property was built in the 1950s and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a playground, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq originated the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  