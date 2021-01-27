NorthMarq Provides $44.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Queens Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has provided a $44.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Briarwood Gardens, a 514-unit multifamily property located in the Jamaica area of Queens. The property was built in the 1950s and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a playground, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq originated the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was not disclosed.