Northmarq Provides $45M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Fridley, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Axle Apartments features 262 units. (Photo courtesy of Spacecrafting)

FRIDLEY, MINN. — Northmarq has provided a $45 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Axle Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. The 262-unit apartment complex is located at 6530 University Ave. NE. Andy Finn and Dan Trebil of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features seven years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Roers Cos. was the borrower.