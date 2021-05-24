NorthMarq Provides $5.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in White Plains, New York

One Franklin Square in White Plains, New York, totals 141 units. The property was built in 1990.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — NorthMarq has provided a $5.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Franklin Square Apartments, a 141-unit multifamily asset in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The property was built in 1990 and features one- and two-bedroom units, many of which were recently renovated. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq originated the 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.