NorthMarq Provides $5.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in White Plains, New York
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — NorthMarq has provided a $5.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Franklin Square Apartments, a 141-unit multifamily asset in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The property was built in 1990 and features one- and two-bedroom units, many of which were recently renovated. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq originated the 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
