Northmarq Provides $53.7M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Folsom, California

FOLSOM, CALIF. — Northmarq has provided a $53.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Fairmont at Willow Creek, a garden-style apartment community in Folsom. Joe Giordani, Alex Kane, Brendan Golding and Alvin Cao of Northmarq originated the financing for the borrower, CWS Capital Partners. The transaction was structured with a five-year term and full-term interest-only payments. The loan features a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 35-year amortization for sizing purposes.

Located at 200 S. Lexington Drive, Fairmont at Willow Creek features 260 one- and two-bedroom apartments with custom kitchens, in-unit washers/dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, fitness center and dog park.