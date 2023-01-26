REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Provides $6.8M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Buffalo, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Northmarq

Evergreen Square Apartments was built in 1990.

BUFFALO, MINN. — Northmarq has provided a $6.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Evergreen Square Apartments in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 78-unit apartment community, built in 1990, is located at 911 6th Ave. The three-story property features amenities such as laundry facilities and a playground. Mike Padilla of Northmarq originated the seven-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule.

