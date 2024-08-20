Northmarq Provides $75.5M Loan for Refinancing of Luxury Apartment Complex in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Northmarq has provided a $75.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Brickline at The Mercantile in Omaha. Completed in 2023, the luxury apartment complex features 379 units along with commercial space leased to three restaurant/entertainment concepts. Amenities include a resort-style pool, golf simulator, fitness center, yoga studio, electric vehicle charging stations and coworking spaces. Kevin McCarthy, Jeff Frankel, Alex Czachor and Jason Kinnison of Northmarq originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Hines and Cresset Real Estate Partners. The eight-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments and a flexible prepayment option starting after the sixth year.