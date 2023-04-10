Northmarq Provides Agency Financing for 506-Unit Oasis Apartments in North Dallas

DALLAS — Northmarq has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae financing for Oasis Apartments, a 506-unit multifamily community in North Dallas. The seven-year, fixed-rate bridge loan carries a 35-year amortization schedule and takes out existing debt. Oasis Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with private balconies/patios available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, picnic areas and a playground. James Currell and Kyle Summerford of Northmarq originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Willowood Group.