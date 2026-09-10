Northmarq Provides Agency Loan for 261-Unit Apartment Community in Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. — Northmarq has provided a Fannie Mae loan for the permanent financing of The District Lofts, a six-story, 261-unit apartment community located at 120 District Blvd. E in Jackson. Chimnay Bhatt, Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Brian Fisher of Northmarq originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, NorthRock Cos. The loan amount was not disclosed.

Built in 2017 within The District at Eastover mixed-use development, The District Lofts features mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as an elevated saltwater pool, two outdoor kitchens, fitness studio and valet trash removal service.