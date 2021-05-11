REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Secures $10.5M Acquisition Financing for Freys Hill Retail Center in Louisville

Freys Hill Retail Center

Freys Hill Retail Center is a 58,726-square-foot retail property located at 10220 Westport Road in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — NorthMarq has secured $10.5 million in acquisition financing for Freys Hill Retail Center, a 58,726-square-foot retail property located at 10220 Westport Road in Louisville. The fully occupied center is anchored by PetSmart and home to tenants including Half Price Books, Party City and Starbucks.

The fixed-rate loan was structured with a 10-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule with two years of interest-only payments. Randall Waddell of NorthMarq arranged financing for the buyer, Lexington, Ky.-based Compass Capital LLC, through its relationship with a local bank.

