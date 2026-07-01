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Innerbelt Business Center comprises 191,925 square feet of flex and showroom space in Overland, Mo. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
AcquisitionsIndustrialLoansMidwestMissouri

Northmarq Secures $13.7M Bridge Loan for Innerbelt Business Center in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND, MO. — Northmarq has secured $13.7 million in acquisition financing for Innerbelt Business Center, a 191,925-square-foot flex/showroom property in Overland near St. Louis. Lucas Goring and Andy Finn of Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of Fountain Real Estate Capital through a regional bank. The five-year loan features three years of interest-only payments along with future funding. The property is close to stabilization, but Fountain will look to push rents to market as leases reach expiration, according to Northmarq.

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