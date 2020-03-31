REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Secures $13M Refinancing for Apartment Complex in Omaha

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Ontario Place Apartments includes 156 units.

OMAHA, NEB. — NorthMarq has secured a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Ontario Place Apartments in Omaha. The 156-unit apartment complex is located at 7325 Ontario St. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and business center. John Reed of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan, which features a fixed rate of 3.32 percent.

