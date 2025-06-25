Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The properties in the portfolio include Solaire 1150 Ripley (pictured) in downtown Silver Spring, Md.
LoansMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Northmarq Secures $141.7M in Financing for Two High-Rise Apartment Towers in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

BETHESDA AND SILVER SPRING, MD. — Northmarq has secured $141.7 million in financing for a two-property apartment tower portfolio in Washington, D.C.’s suburban Maryland region. The portfolio includes Solaire 7607 Old Georgetown, a new 22-story, 198-unit tower in Bethesda, and Solaire 1150 Ripley, a 16-story, 295-unit property in downtown Silver Spring that was built in 2012.

Jason Smith and Kenneth Gentzel of Northmarq’s D.C. office arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Washington Property Co. The direct lender was not disclosed.

You may also like

EMBREY Breaks Ground on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Mapletree Investments Signs LifeScience Logistics to 625,000 SF...

Feil Organization to Deliver First Trader Joe’s Grocery...

Blackfin Purchases Sage Creek Apartments in Augusta, Georgia...

Malas Development to Build 248-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $13.3M Acquisition Loan for...

MMCC Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Three Boston-Area...

MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments in Anaheim, California...

TerraLane Buys Land, Breaks Ground on 218-Unit Build-to-Rent...