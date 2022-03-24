REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Secures $16.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Center in Jupiter, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Fresh Market Village

Fresh Market Village is a 55,046-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property in Jupiter.

JUPITER, FLA. — Northmarq has secured $16.8 million in acquisition financing for Fresh Market Village, a 55,046-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property in Jupiter.

Daniel Karp of Northmarq arranged the financing, which included a 10-year term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Northmarq secured the permanent, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower through its relationship with an unnamed life insurance company.

Built in 1989 and last renovated in 2014, the property is anchored by The Fresh Market. Located at 287 East Indiantown Road, the property is situated 19.7 miles from Palm Beach and 20.6 miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

