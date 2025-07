O’FALLON, MO. — Northmarq has secured more than $18 million in HUD financing for Southernside Apartments, a 220-unit affordable housing community in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, business center, great room, covered parking and walking trails. Eugene Harris of Northmarq arranged the 35-year loan on behalf of Hennessey Construction Co.