840-Pilot-Rd-Las-Vegas-NV
Vitacost occupies the industrial warehouse on Pilot Road in Las Vegas.
Northmarq Secures $18M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Northmarq has arranged $18 million in refinancing for two-building industrial portfolio, totaling more than 246,000 square feet, in Las Vegas. The portfolio includes an industrial warehouse that was built in 1992 and situated on 7.5 acres along Pilot Road, as well as a property that was built in 2017 on 5.5 acres along East Craig Road. The buildings are occupied by a vitamin and supplements retail and e-commerce store and a fabric/linens supplier.  

David Blum of Northmarq’s Newport Beach, Calif., Debt + Equity team secured the permanent fixed-rate loan for the undisclosed borrower through a correspondent life company lender. The transaction was structured on a seven-year, interest-only term.

