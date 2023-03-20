Monday, March 20, 2023
The Residences at Diamond Ridge comprises 335 units across 14 three-story buildings.
Northmarq Secures $20.8M Refinancing for Residences at Diamond Ridge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged $20.8 million for the refinancing of The Residences at Diamond Ridge, a 335-unit apartment community located in Winston-Salem. Built in 1959 and 1969 and renovated in 1987, the community comprises 14 three-story buildings with apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Jeffrey Ketron of Northmarq secured the fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan, which carries a five-year term and three years of interest-only payments. Northmarq’s Fannie Mae DUS team assisted in arranging the financing for the property.

