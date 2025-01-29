Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
735-St-Clair-Portland-OR
The 24-story 735 St. Clair in Portland, Ore., features 212 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

Northmarq Secures $26.4M in Refinancing for Multifamily Complex in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Northmarq has secured a $26.4 million loan on behalf of Fairfield for the refinancing of 735 St. Clair, an apartment property in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood. The 24-story building features 212 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 650 square feet to more than 1,000 square feet.

Joe Giordani, Scott Botsford, Brendan Golding, Alvin Cao and Stuart Oswald of Northmarq’s Newport Beach, Calif., and Seattle Debt + Equity teams arranged the permanent fixed-rate refinance loan through Northmarq’s direct Freddie Mac lender partnership. The loan features a five-year fixed term with three years of interest-only payments and a 35-year amortization schedule.

You may also like

Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Sudberry Properties Opens 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon...

AEW Provides $68M Construction Loan for Industrial Park...

Milton Consulting Breaks Ground on Phase II of...

John Propp Commercial Group Negotiates $5M Sale of...

Barings, Apollo Originate $113M Debt Package for 575-Room...

JLL Arranges $41.6M in Financing for 314,819 SF...