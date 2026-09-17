Northmarq Secures $29.3M Refinancing for Dining, Entertainment Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Northmarq has arranged a $29.3 million loan to refinance Chapman Market, a 41,241-square-foot dining and entertainment center located in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood. Joe Giordani, Alex Kane and Karl Weidell of Northmarq secured the loan through Voya Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, Arc Capital Partners.

Originally opened in 1928, Chapman Market is home to a mix of tenants including Club HUE, Quarters Korean BBQ, Starbucks, Origin Korean BBQ, Shibuyala, Toebang Café, Escala Ktown, Danbi, Tiger Sugar Boba, BHC Chicken, Kazunori: The Original Handroll Bar and Uncle Tetsu.