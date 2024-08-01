Thursday, August 1, 2024
Saddlewood at Pepper Hall in Okatie, S.C., features one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and carriage homes.
Build-to-RentLoansMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Northmarq Secures $32M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Coastal South Carolina

by John Nelson

OKATIE, S.C. — Northmarq has secured a $32 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Saddlewood at Pepper Hall, a 121-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Okatie, a city 11 miles west of Hilton Head Island. The borrowers, RP Communities and Argosy Real Estate Partners, delivered the BTR property last year within the Pepper Hall master-planned development.

Grant Harris, David Vinson and Faron Thompson of Northmarq arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrowers through Atlanta-based ACRE.

Saddlewood at Pepper Hall features one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and carriage homes with private porches and detached garages. Amenities include a pool, dog park, green spaces and a clubhouse with a fitness center. Additionally, the site will feature a planned state waterfront park that will include a kayak launch and walking trails.

