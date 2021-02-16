NorthMarq Secures $45M in Joint-Venture Equity for Tacoma Plaza Multifamily Project in Washington

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — NorthMarq has arranged $45 million in joint-venture equity between Trent Development and Bridge Investment Group for the development of Tacoma Plaza, an apartment community in Tacoma.

Situated on 1.3 acres at 1502 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma Plaza will feature 368 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with private balconies and large windows. The community will offer two rooftop decks, two private courtyards and a dog spa.

Completion is slated for 2023. Seattle-based Studio 19 Architects designed the project, while Gig Harbor-based Rush Commercial Construction is general contractor.

Jake Leibsohn and Ron Peterson of NorthMarq secured the joint-venture equity.