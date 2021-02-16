REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Secures $45M in Joint-Venture Equity for Tacoma Plaza Multifamily Project in Washington

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — NorthMarq has arranged $45 million in joint-venture equity between Trent Development and Bridge Investment Group for the development of Tacoma Plaza, an apartment community in Tacoma.

Situated on 1.3 acres at 1502 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma Plaza will feature 368 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with private balconies and large windows. The community will offer two rooftop decks, two private courtyards and a dog spa.

Completion is slated for 2023. Seattle-based Studio 19 Architects designed the project, while Gig Harbor-based Rush Commercial Construction is general contractor.

Jake Leibsohn and Ron Peterson of NorthMarq secured the joint-venture equity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  