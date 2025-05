OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Northmarq has secured a $52 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Stonebriar Woods, a 476-unit apartment property in Overland Park. The garden-style community features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center and green space. Greg Duvall of Northmarq secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, Price Brothers, a Kansas City-based real estate investment and development firm.