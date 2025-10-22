Northmarq Secures $54M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in Alameda, California

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Northmarq, on behalf of Alameda Point Redevelopers LLC, has arranged $54 million in financing for Storehouse Lofts, a residential mixed-use property located at 2350 Saratoga St. in Alameda. Storehouse Lofts is an adaptive reuse project that converted a former military warehouse into a modern 197-unit live-work community. Each unit is loft-style with open floor plans and high ceilings. Additionally, the 187,466-square-foot property features a gym, wellness center and roof deck, as well as a brewery and restaurant as commercial tenants.

Dan Baker and Jason Szuminski of Northmarq secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Northmarq’s correspondent relationship with Freddie Mac. The transaction refinances the original construction loan for the property, which is more than 95 percent leased.