Northmarq Secures $64.6M in Acquisition Financing for Seven-Property Affordable Housing Portfolio in San Fernando Valley

VAN NUYS, NORTH HILLS, PANORAMA CITY AND GARDENA, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged $64.6 million in financing for the acquisition of a 596-unit, seven-property multifamily portfolio in the San Fernando Valley. The borrower is a Moorpark, Calif.-based private owner.

Zalmi Klyne of Northmarq’s Los Angeles office secured the 76 percent loan-to-value acquisition financing through numerous correspondent relationships with banks. The fixed-rate transaction was priced in the high 5 percent range and structured with interest-only payments.

The portfolio includes: