Monday, June 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IMT-Desert-Ridge-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, IMT Desert Ridge offers 370 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Northmarq Secures $68M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Northmarq has arranged a $68 million refinance of IMT Desert Ridge, an apartment property at 21155 N. 56th St. in Phoenix. Scott Botsford, Joe Giordani and Brendan Golding of Northmarq secured the permanent floating-rate financing for IMT Capital LLC through a correspondent life company relationship. Built in 2014, IMT Desert Ridge offers 370 one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washers/dryers, fully equipped kitchens, kitchen islands or breakfast bars, quartz countertops with tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, private patios or balconies and detached garages.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on 269-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Community...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $8.9M Sale...

JLL Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan...

Partnership Acquires The Danforth Apartments in Seattle for...

IPA Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Apartment Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.6M Sale of Affordable...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 24,285 SF Office Building...

Lument Provides $90.6M in Loans for Refinancing of...