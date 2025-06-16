Northmarq Secures $68M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Northmarq has arranged a $68 million refinance of IMT Desert Ridge, an apartment property at 21155 N. 56th St. in Phoenix. Scott Botsford, Joe Giordani and Brendan Golding of Northmarq secured the permanent floating-rate financing for IMT Capital LLC through a correspondent life company relationship. Built in 2014, IMT Desert Ridge offers 370 one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washers/dryers, fully equipped kitchens, kitchen islands or breakfast bars, quartz countertops with tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, private patios or balconies and detached garages.