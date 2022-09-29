Northmarq Secures $78.5M Construction Loan for Pinnacle Apartments in Jacksonville

Pinnacle Apartments is a 376-unit multifamily community located at 8760 Pinnacle Park Blvd. in Jacksonville’s Southside submarket.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Northmarq has secured a $78.5 million construction-to-permanent financing for the development of Pinnacle Apartments, a 376-unit multifamily community located at 8760 Pinnacle Park Blvd. in Jacksonville’s Southside submarket. Ryan Whitaker of Northmarq originated the loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The 10-year loan features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Planned amenities at Pinnacle include a business center, clubhouse, lounge, 24-hour fitness center, two resort-style swimming pools with sundecks, grill and picnic areas, a movie theater room with recliner seating, car care center, EV charging, indoor bike storage, game room, parking garage, dog agility park and an indoor pet spa. The construction timeline was not disclosed.