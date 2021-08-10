REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Secures Nearly $60.1M in Acquisition Financing for Office Portfolio in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

DENVER — NorthMarq has secured nearly $60.1 million in acquisition financing through a credit union for a two-property office portfolio in the Denver Tech Center submarket. The office portfolio includes the 273,963-square-foot Stanford Place I, financed for nearly $37. 7 million, and the 202,158-square-foot Yosemite, financed for $22.4 million.

Stanford Place I, located at 8055 E. Tufts Ave., is a 14-story building that is approximately a quarter mile from I-25 and I-225. Yosemite, located at 6455 S. Yosemite St., is a 10-story office building within walking distance of a light rail system and several retail amenities. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan includes three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq secured the loan for the borrower, Alturas Capital Partners LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews