NorthMarq Secures Nearly $60.1M in Acquisition Financing for Office Portfolio in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

DENVER — NorthMarq has secured nearly $60.1 million in acquisition financing through a credit union for a two-property office portfolio in the Denver Tech Center submarket. The office portfolio includes the 273,963-square-foot Stanford Place I, financed for nearly $37. 7 million, and the 202,158-square-foot Yosemite, financed for $22.4 million.

Stanford Place I, located at 8055 E. Tufts Ave., is a 14-story building that is approximately a quarter mile from I-25 and I-225. Yosemite, located at 6455 S. Yosemite St., is a 10-story office building within walking distance of a light rail system and several retail amenities. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan includes three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq secured the loan for the borrower, Alturas Capital Partners LLC.