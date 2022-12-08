REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Secures Sale of 342-Unit Trinity Commons at Erwin Apartments in Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Trinity Commons at Erwin is a 342-unit apartment community located at 2530 Erwin Road in Durham. Amenities include a fitness center with yoga studio, resistance pool, hot and cold tubs, dry sauna and a saltwater pool with a sundeck.

DURHAM, N.C. — Northmarq has secured the sale of Trinity Commons at Erwin, a 342-unit apartment community located at 2530 Erwin Road in Durham. Jeff Glenn, Allan Lynch, Andrea Howard, Caylor Mark, John Currin and Ryan Bergin of Northmarq’s Carolinas investment sales team represented the seller, Northwestern Mutual Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Amenities at Trinity Commons include a fitness center with yoga studio, resistance pool, hot and cold tubs, dry sauna, saltwater pool with a sundeck, three private courtyards with fountains, outdoor kitchen and bar with a pizza oven and secured parking garage.

