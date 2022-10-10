Northmarq Secures Sale of Avana Druid Hills Apartments in Decatur, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

RangeWater Real Estate purchased Avana Druid Hills, a 228-unit apartment community in Decatur, Ga., from Greystar.

DECATUR, GA. — Northmarq has secured the sale of Avana Druid Hills, a 228-unit apartment community located at 3471 N. Druid Hills Road in Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta. Jason Nettles, Megan Thompson and Peter Chacon of Northmarq represented both the buyer, Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate, and the seller, Charleston-based Greystar, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Greystar had previously invested $1.2 million for exterior upkeep at Avana Druid Hills, including new roofing, balcony repair, retaining wall replacement and an LED lighting package. Built in 1985, the pet-friendly, garden-style property features a saltwater pool, outdoor lounge with a fire pit, fitness studio, clubhouse, grill, picnic area, tennis court, business center, onsite storage, coffee bar and a car care facility.