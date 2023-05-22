NorthPeak Arranges Sale of Industrial Building in Englewood, Colorado for $1.9M

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — A local buyer has purchased a 14,200-square-foot industrial building in Englewood for $1.9 million.

The facility is located at 2622 S. Raritan Circle. The seller, which was in a 1031 exchange, secured a higher price than what traditional financing would have offered due to a high interest rate environment, according to NorthPeak Commercial Advisors, which represented both parties.

Meanwhile, the purchase allowed the buyer to continue purchasing triple-net industrial properties within the same business park as its other holdings. The transaction also allowed the company to simultaneously complete a 1031 exchange into a more passive investment than a previous building.